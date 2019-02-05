0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Farmers are calling on Foroyaa to explain why their groundnuts cannot be purchased and why cement has gone up to more than D300 in LRR and other places. While civil servants have their salaries on a monthly basis farmers earn their income annually. Hence when their groundnuts are not bought they lose their annual income. They will not be able to buy fertiliser for the next season. Those who also want to buy cement are complaining of rising cost.

Foroyaa will investigate why a policy of increasing the tax on cement is adopted at this time when many Gambians are struggling to build a home before the rainy season.