The gallery of the National Assembly is only full when a ceremonial session like the state of the nation address is taking place at the National Assembly. The regular sessions usually do not attract public attention. The place where laws are made, questions asked and policies reviewed should be monitored by all those Gambians who value their citizenship and who are conscious of the fact that the power derived from them should be utilised to promote their welfare.

A place like the National Assembly deserves live coverage by GRTS in particular and other electronic media houses in general. The public should also have an overseer of its proceedings. Foroyaa will do a voice pop to find out how the people see their National Assembly 18 months after it was constituted.