0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The family and the public are informed that investigation is still taking place and that since May 2017 an arrest warrant has been issued for two people. However those two people are said to be at large and the Attorney General could not give more information on that because of the claim that it may jeopardise the investigation. The family and public are still waiting to have closure on this heinous crime.

Foroyaa will continue to give reports on any new development on the case.