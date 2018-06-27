6 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The removal of a number of Chiefs and Alkalos who are claiming not to have been found to be guilty of any misconduct has compelled Foroyaa to conduct an investigation into the cause and source of removal. The paper has found that many letters written to Chiefs purporting to remove them office did not originate from the Office of the President. Foroyaa intends to pursue its initiative to get the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government to shed light on the causes and sources of removal of a number of Chiefs and Alkalos. The reader will be kept informed.