2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Chairperson who is nominated by the Chief Justice is Justice Cherno Jallow, the Vice Chairperson who is nominated by the Minister of Justice is Hawa Sisay Sabally. The nine other members of the Commission are Janet Ramatoulie Sallah Njie, Fatoumata Jallow, Amie Joof Cole, Salimatou Touray, Gaye Sowe, Lamin Camara, Yankuba Dibba, Dr Melville O George and Yankuba Manjang.

These are the people who are charged with the responsibility of making proposals after consultation with the people on constitutional reform. The first task of every citizen is to scrutinise the members of the Commission and express opinion on the validity of the composition.