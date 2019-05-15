QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is too early in the day to have hearing dealing with a Public Order Act that should be part and parcel of the legislative reform exercise. We hope the Barrow Administration will have its head on its shoulders and give priority to the reform process and not be dragged into power politics.

Threats must be adequately weighed and storms in teacups managed so that one would not build a mountain out of an ant hill. Dissent must always be managed with sensitivity and tolerance in order to promote a peaceful and democratic environment despite the peaceful expression of dissatisfaction. Different people will always have different approaches to national issues. The important thing is to understand the cause of grievances and provide answers to them. President Barrow ought to be transparent about his political future and utilise means to pursue them that earn integrity.