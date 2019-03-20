4 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The various transitional programmes are on. The Constitutional Review Commission is on. The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission has added a new dimension of criminal prosecution of people alleged to interfering with its work before making its recommendation. The Human Rights Commission is in place.

Does it have a role in handling the current trend towards resistance against the caste system and will it be able to handle it positively?

What about the trend towards evicting whole communities from land they imagined to be traditionally given to them and had never paid land rent to give them the notion that they were developing what belonged to someone else?

Was the change meant to facilitate peaceful transfer of power or to have an opportunity to address the basic constitutional, legal, institutional, electoral and other shortcomings to reposition the country to have a better system of government and more harmonious and caring society?

What type of Gambia do you want? Each must give an answer so that we could determine whether we are on track or not.