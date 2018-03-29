0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is important for the current Gambian authorities to come to the decision on where old Gambia ends and new Gambia starts.

In the old Gambia many people left the country and had different reasons for doing so. In the new Gambia people envisage that all will be given general amnesty to come back home and find solace in a homeland that will accept them ad help them to repent if they have done wrong and forgive if they have been wronged so that all will work together to give the country a new start. The future will tell whether the new Gambia envisaged by the people will come to fruition.