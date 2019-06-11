QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 19 (3)(b) of the Constitution states:

“Any person who is arrested or detained upon reasonable suspicion of his or her having committed, or being about to commit, a criminal offence under the law of The Gambia, and who is not released, shall be brought without undue delay before a court and, in any event, within seventy-two hours.”

This is the dictate of the Constitution. However 6 soldiers are still held under detention without trial. Media reports on any violation of rights should lead to immediate action to provide a remedy by the authorities. Any failure to provide a remedy is impunity. To know the law and disregard it does not tell well. Foroyaa will continue to hold the state accountable to the people.