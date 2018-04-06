17 SHARES Share Tweet

Section 77 of the Constitution states that the President should address the National Assembly at least once a year. This state of the national address usually takes place in the first months of the year. People have been anticipating that the President will address Parliament before its first session in 2018 in order to provide content to the legislative year.

Constitutional reform is one of the key pillars of the democratic transition. Some of the key recommendations for constitutional reform such as the term limit, the absolute majority principle and election to the office of president in case of vacancy are bullet points that the president could make a pronouncement on so that they would be seen as inevitable provisions even before the review exercise is complete. The whole nation is waiting for pronouncements to be made on the key questions confronting the government.