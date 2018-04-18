0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Constitutional Review Commission Act was assented to by the President on 11 January 2018 and published in the Gazette on 24 January 2018. It is now law. It is anticipated that the Act which was first introduced as a Bill in the National Assembly on 11 December 2017 and is now law will be followed by the establishment of an eleven-member commission comprising the Chief Justice or a Judge assigned by him, a Vice Chair who must be a legal practitioner of not less than 10 years practice nominated by the minister, and nine other members.

Foroyaa will investigate what efforts are in place to appoint the members of the commission and ensure the commencement of its operation.