1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

All Gambians above 18 years have been transformed into law breakers by the state which is yet to issue ID cards to its citizens. Yet the law makes it mandatory for Gambians to possess ID cards. If a state could empower its Independent Electoral Commission to issue and replace voters’ cards, how will it justify its incapacity to issue ID cards. This simply does not make sense.

It is therefore essential to either repeal the law or to make ID cards available to enforce the law. Foroyaa will continue to monitor developments and inform the public accordingly.