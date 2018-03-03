0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to section 192 of the Constitution,

“There shall be established a Land Commission whose composition, functions and powers shall be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

It is therefore important for the state to make the settlement of land dispute a major priority by doing everything necessity to put the Land Commission, a constitutional requirement which was ignored by the former regime, into operation to provide guidance and remedies to ensure effective and efficient measures to settle land disputes.