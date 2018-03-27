0 SHARES Share Tweet

Section 192 of the Constitution makes provision for the National Assembly to enact a law providing for the establishment OF a land commission. It states:

“There shall be established a Land Commission whose composition, functions and powers shall be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.”

In the face of numerous land disputes between clans and villages and opportunities to make money from land sale as real estate agents grow in number and size, the Barrow administration is yet to establish a land commission (already provided for by law) to resolve these disputes. Some of these disputes can become bloody and there is little police warning can do to ward them off.