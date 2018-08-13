5 SHARES Share Tweet

The unfortunate thing is that many people who had attained the age of 18 in 2016, 2017 and 2018 could not exercise their right to vote because of the absence of supplementary registration of voters. This is a gross violation of their rights. Section 39 of the Constitution states:

“Every citizen of The Gambia being of eighteen years or older and of sound mind shall have the right to vote for the purpose of elections of a President and members of the National Assembly, and shall be entitled to be registered as a voter in a National Assembly constituency for that purpose.”

It is therefore mandatory that once a person attains the age of 18 and wants to be registered as a voter the IEC should register that person. Hence the IEC should immediately commence the process of electoral reform ensuring that all Gambians at home and abroad who have attained the age of 18 would be registered to vote in The Gambia as required by section 39 of the Constitution.

Foroyaa will contact the IEC to find out whether plans are underway to prevent the deprivation of Gambians of their right to vote. They have a right to go to the high court to seek redress.