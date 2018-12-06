0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Farmers are worried and they are asking when the groundnut trade season will commence. While this is a concern they are particularly concerned about the price their groundnuts will be purchased.

Foroyaa has been informed that The Board of the National Food Security Corporation Processing and Marketing Corporation (formerly called GGC) is the one responsible for fixing the farmgate price of groundnuts and the date of commencement of the trade season. Their silence does not help the situation as farmers in some areas have begun to sell their nuts to traders in the weekly market at prices way below last year’s farmgate price.