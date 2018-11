2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

‘Never again!’ is the slogan against impunity. Nothing is therefore more important than to look into the cause of death of a high profile accused person. In any country such people are given the highest protection so that nothing happens to them whilst in custody.

November 19 is set for the commencement of the Coroner’s Inquest. Foroyaa will publish the key details to enable the Gambian people to understand the issues.