0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has been reliably informed of a visit to the prison by the Coroner but a date is yet to be set for the inquiry to commence.

The paper is actively pursuing this matter. The clarion call of the new dispensation is never again. It is therefore important for the state to act with speed to get to the bottom of this matter and to carry out prison reform to ensure that a better environment is created for remand prisoners in particular and other prisoners in general. A government with integrity does justice to all and thus prevents actions that would tarnish its integrity.