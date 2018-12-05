1 SHARES Share Tweet

Internet service is still not affordable to many and access is often intermittent, rare or slow. Government officials talk of upholding the principles of the African Declaration of Internet Rights and Freedom, including the need for affordable internet access and reliable bandwidth to all Gambians no matter where they reside.

When the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) project was launched under the former regime there was talk of the new Infrastructure ensuring reliable and affordable internet to the average Gambian especially those in our rural communities. But the difference between what pertained before and after the commissioning of the ACE project was not noticeable. We are also yet to see any significant difference under the new administration.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the service providers and relevant authorities to find out what is hindering reliable and affordable internet.