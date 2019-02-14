1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

This question is being posed by many who see Foroyaa to be a national institution aimed at serving all Gambians irrespective of ethno-linguistic origin, gender or political affiliation.

Installation of equipment is to commence after the licence to operate a radio station has been issued. The audience will be kept informed of progress. 24th April, the birthday of the Republic is targeted as the day of the inauguration. We hope the inclusion of Foroyaa in such a domain would enable the country to have a balanced perspective on what is required in terms of information and knowledge to build a sound foundation for enlightened citizenship.