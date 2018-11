0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The CRC has written to all those who are in a position to add value to the constitutional review process to submit their contributions by 30 November 2018. However, they have decided to shift the deadline to 31 December 2018. This is the opportunity Gambians have to have a say in making the Constitution. All with capacity to add value should do so as a national duty. When duty calls all should answer.