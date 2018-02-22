0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Farmers are asking when and how the government is going to supply them seeds and fertiliser.

The farmers are concerned that without good seeds and fertiliser yields, consequently output will be low. They are also concerned that they are affordable so that they can buy enough in order to look forward to a good harvest. They also stress the need for seeds and fertiliser to be available in good time so that they can be applied at the right time. Furthermore, farmers have complained of the problem of getting the fertiliser at the official price due to transportation problems. The cost of transportation when added to the official price makes the fertiliser unaffordable to many farmers. This led some farmers to buy inadequate quantities of fertiliser for their farms.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the relevant authorities to find out if they have already worked out plans for the supply of seeds and fertiliser to farmers this year.