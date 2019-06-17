QUESTION OF THE DAY

The announcement by President Barrow that his five-year term is fixed and nonnegotiable and his participation as a candidate in the next following election is also fixed and nonnegotiable, has put an end to any speculation that he would resign after serving for three years. Will this push many political parties who attended the Coalition talks back to the drawing board or will they simply support President Barrow’s bid for the presidency this time and for a subsequent five-year term? Time will tell. What is evident is that he has called a spade a spade.

Foroyaa will now follow the political landscape and see how each of the political parties respond to the landmark declaration.