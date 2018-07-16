1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The purpose of the tour is for the President to familiarise himself with the problems of the people and the impact of government policies so far and their living standards.

The tour would serve its purpose if it is not transformed into general mobilization to promote political interest. The citizenry should be encouraged to come out and discuss their concerns irrespective of their affiliation to any political party.

The president should not be seen as the president of any political grouping but the executive of a nation. Foroyaa will closely monitor the programme during the tour and make an assessment at the end to inform the public of the essence of the tour.