QUESTION OF THE DAY

This is a question that each Gambian should address as different forces promote different agendas. Some are focusing their attention on the Barrow administration and are limiting the challenges of political parties to address the contradiction of the Barrow administration. They spend most of their time focusing on the administration.

Gambians must decide whether such political parties are able to address their developmental concerns.

On the other hand, political parties are called upon by those who want system change to look beyond the administration by exposing what is wrong and indicating what ought to be done to address the needs and aspirations of the people. Such parties are expected to spend their time to come up with solutions to challenges that are yet to be addressed by the Barrow administration.