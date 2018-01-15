0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Police have issued a statement notifying the public that all permits granted to political parties to conduct political activities have been suspended until further notice.

The UDP is on tour. Will they stop their tour and return? How do the police intend to regulate political activity?

It is clear that the security forces are overwhelmed and need the assistance of the inter-party committee. Political parties need to educate their members to understand that if they want respect and protection from the security forces they must conduct their political activities under the ambit of the law. Once they act outside of the law they become law breakers and rebels. The Inter-Party Committee needs to act to prevent the police from restricting political freedoms in a bid to safeguard public order.