3 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

If the answer of the Minister of Energy is to go by the country has a generation capacity of 45MW which is to be increased to 68 MW by January 2019 and 75 KW by end March 2019. This depends on the rehabilitation of the generators using heavy fuel. Clean energy use is the trend for the future. There is need to begin the process of determining what type of sustainable clean energy source is appropriate for the country.