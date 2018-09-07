2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The President of the Republic went to Europe and got pledges of 1.45 billion euros of loans and grants to facilitate its national development plan. He has just gone to China and has signed three cooperation agreements.

In the same vein, the US through the Millennium Challenge Corporation also prepared the ground to support infrastructural development and services.

Hence a nonaligned foreign policy framework is evolving. Foroyaa will continue to monitor the implementation process to determine whether plans are being implemented as pledged.