QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to the statement of the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, the total revenue and grants in 2019 is projected at 25.28 billion dalasis, which represents an increment of 27 percent over the 2018 figure of 19.84 billion dalasis. Project grants are estimated to increase from 8.2 billion dalasis in 2018 to 9.9 billion in 2019.

Expenditure is projected to increase from 20.76 billion dalasis in 2018 to 28.73 billion dalasis in 2019. Budget support, mainly from the European Union and World Bank, to make up for the deficit, amounts to 3.4 billion dalasis.