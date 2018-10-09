2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has constantly been exposing that deposits of Zircon, Ilmenite and rutile were being exploited without accountability and transparency. It has called on the new government to give disclosures on the state mining such deposits. The Head of state has indicated that the matter is under investigation.

We expected that the state of the Nation address would clear the air. However, this is what the president said in his address in that regard:

“On the issue of mining, Government is investigating the activities of operators engaged in sand and heavy mineral mining. Members are assured that Government will pursue the best interest of the Gambian people in this endeavor”,