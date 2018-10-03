0 SHARES Share Tweet

Budget sessions of the government mostly held in December for year each starts with estimates being presented to parliament and when approved, the estimates are transformed into law through an Appropriation Act.

Once the expenditure estimated is approved and transformed into law no authority should unilaterally twist the arm of the accountant general to do anything contrary to law. Whatever is done regarding any budgetary item has to be on the basis of law rather than on the basis of might. Virement of expenditure must also be done on the basis of the law.

Foroyaa will monitor very closely the press releases issued by the government to determine whether they are in line with law and best practice. Without checks and balances might can become right and impunity will take root. Only public scrutiny could prevent such eventuality.