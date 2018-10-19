0 SHARES Share Tweet

The national development plan aims to rely on private sector investment to promote the development agenda in addition to overseas development assistance. Plans must be followed by concrete expression of a time frame for their implementation. Without a time frame plans risk being transformed into wishful thinking.

To avoid that, institutions must be established assessing and evaluating progress so that shortcomings could be understood as early as possible and remedies provided to address them. We are yet to receive press releases from institutions explaining progress made in the dissemination and implementation of the content of the national development plan.

The second year of Barrow’s administration will elapse in the next three months. There is no doubt that the public will be requesting for a statement on the progress being made to implement the plan.