QUESTION OF THE DAY

The purpose is to take stock of where we come from, where we are and where we are going.

We were British subjects. In 1965, we attained the right to self-determination and became Gambian citizens without a sovereign country and a sovereign people. We were still subjugated citizens.

We attained the right to be sovereign citizens under a sovereign republic in 1970. However because of ignorance we did not discover our sovereignty. That is why for 51 years we were not able to rely on our sovereign authority to be able to effect change.

In 2016 we effected the change that proves that power belongs to us. Now our duty is to ensure that we pursue that power to put governments in office that would not bring about our oppression and poverty but would enhance our liberty and prosperity.