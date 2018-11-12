1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY:

Committees and Commissions of Inquiry are executive mechanisms to promote transitional justice. They enable the executive to address questions of justice in a manner that would be acceptable to all; thus mitigating the bitterness that may arise from judicial proceedings. Hence it is important for the Executive not to mistakenly regard itself as a Court and resort to punitive measures rather than reconciliatory ones.

An Executive that is driven to take punitive measures in such matters, is likely to alienate rather than stabilize institutions.

Foroyaa will be following the reports of the Commissions of Inquiry so that the public will know what recommendations were made and what decisions followed the recommendations. The State should also make reports of Committees and Commissions of Inquiry public, for the sake of transparency.