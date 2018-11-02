0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

A commission of inquiry aims to speed up the dispensation of justice. This is why the most the commissioners could do is make recommendations and allow those who may be found culpable to appeal to the court of appeal for any adverse decision that may be taken against them.

If the government establishes a commission of inquiry one expects that it would act in accordance with its recommendations, publish the findings so that those involved would be able to have closure. Foroyaa will follow up to find out what has happened to the reports of the recent commission of inquiry.