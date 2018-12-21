0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (GGC) is responsible for setting the price of groundnuts both at the secco (buying point) and the depot. This year it has set the farmgate (secco) price of groundnuts at D17,500 per tonne or D17.50 per kilogramme. It has also pegged the price at the depot at D19,000 per tonne. It has also advised farmers to take their nuts for sale at the secco as soon as possible to avoid damage.

The season started on 17 December 2018 and will end on 10 March 2019.