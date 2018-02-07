0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The government of The Gambia needs to make a pronouncement on its position on those who were members of the security forces who left the country with the ex-president. Otherwise many of them would not know what their status is. It is also not in the interest of the government to have a record of arrest and detention without trial. Those who were arrested and detained should be taken before courts, charged with a crime and tried according to due process. Any behaviour short of this is classified as bad governance and impunity. A government which is elected to make a difference should never justify acts condemned by the opposition when its members were far away from the reins of power.