QUESTION OF THE DAY

The President is required to travel across the length and breadth of the country at least once a year. His duty is to explain the policies of the government. Nothing is more important than the policy on donated rice. How many bags has the government received since 2017? How many bags are received annually? How are the bags distributed? Foroyaa will contact the Minister of agriculture for answers. Since social welfare is now under the ministry of women’s affairs, its role should be enhanced by making it responsible for distributing food items nationwide to those who need aid either because of destitution or disaster.