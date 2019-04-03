0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

People need food, shelter and clothing, among other basic needs. As land becomes scarcer and costlier and the price of cement keeps rising would-be tenants are finding it extremely more difficult to get houses to rent. Landlords and landladies take advantage of this and with the help of housing agents are demanding the payment of three to six months’ rent apart from the payment of a deposit before any would-be tenant occupies a rented apartment. The immediate casualties are the low income earners who do not have adequate income to feed their families. They do not have the means of purchasing land and building a house which would total to more than half a million dalasis.

Any government that is committed to serving the people has to develop a housing scheme to ensure that low income earners are housed.