12 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has said that in 2000 when the April 10/11 incident occurred the Coroner sat in public to hear evidence and gave his/her decision on the cause of death in public. This was published by many newspapers including Foroyaa.

A Commission of Inquiry was also established which was also held in public. A Foroyaa reporter even gave evidence before the Commission of Inquiry. Even though we have reliable information that the findings of the cause of death was shooting it is important for such matters to be heard in public so that everyone is informed of the true state of affairs.