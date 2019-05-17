QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is strange that some people claim to be leaving political parties and joining political movements, and vice versa. This however does not have any legal foundation. There is no law providing for the registration of a movement. Section 60(1) of the Constitution states:

“No association, other than a political party registered under or pursuant to an Act of the National Assembly, shall sponsor candidates in public elections.”

It is therefore strange that some people are claiming to be deserting political parties and joining movements and vice versa. One would have thought that Gambians would have put the past behind them and join political parties on the basis of agreement with their programmes and practices.