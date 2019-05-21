QUESTION OF THE DAY

The current life expectancy is said to be rising and it is currently 65 years. We cannot take for granted the number of people dying. The funerals are not restricted to old people but young people are dying at an alarming rate. It is claimed the country is defeating malaria which over the years was considered to be a major killer but many believe it is still a major killer because of poor diagnosis. Hypertension and diabetes are rampant. Among an age group of between 30 and 50, this is not a good sign for the future prosperity of a nation. It is important for the state to look into the causes of death and try to find a remedy. The food we import needs to be checked. What we consume is what we are. Hence a major study needs to be conducted to address the issue of prolonging life.