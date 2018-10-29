0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 199 subsection (1) of the Constitution states:

“The functions of the National Council for Civic Education shall be-

to create and sustain within society an awareness of the principles and objectives of this Constitution as the fundamental law of The Gambia;…”

It is evident from this that the National Council for Civic Education is the key institution that should explain the content of the 1997 Constitution to the people. Now that there a constitutional review process the National Council for Civic Education should combine the two roles. It should help to explain the content of the 1997 Constitution and the mandate of the CRC so that the people will know what exists to form an opinion on what ought to be done to improve on what exists. The moment is opportune to enable the people to know the value of a constitution and their powers in ensuring that constitutions are brought into force. Past mistakes should be avoided.