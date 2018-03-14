13 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Senegal and The Gambia had gone through different forms of relationships. The positive type of relationship has enhanced close relations between the people who engage in trade relations and often inter-marriage. The negative relations between the states had led to blockade in the movement of transport, goods, services and people; and hostilities between the governments.

The type of relations which the two countries need is the free movement of goods, services and people and their collaboration to ensure that the people of Senegal and The Gambia all live in dignity, liberty and prosperity.