QUESTION OF THE DAY

The dilemma of politicizing religion is that Gambia is a secular state. Hence once a president talks about doing one thing for one religion he or she is likely to be asked to do something for other religions. Hence a president should tell the people of a nation that it is his or her duty to protect the right to hold on to a belief and to practise one’s belief without interference.

What a state ought to do is to enable religious groups to form their organisations, build their financial institutions, conduct their international relations and build places of worship with the cooperation of the state. In this way nobody will mix politics with religion.