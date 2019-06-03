QUESTION OF THE DAY

National reconciliation is not only about political reconciliation. It should start from identifying all the antagonistic contradictions in the society such as land disputes, caste disputes, security/civilian disputes and so on and so forth; and then establish concrete institutions and programmes to address them.

The recent treason trials emanating from a period when a president who controlled power with all the weapons and personnel present decided to leave should not have been given the clout it had to the point of sentencing the accused persons to long term jail sentences.

Hence the Barrow administration has the duty to distinguish what is a genuine security threat from mere civil disobedience. We therefore hope that the administration will begin to govern with full control of the driver’s seat rather than being controlled by fringed events and developments.