QUESTION OF THE DAY

Construction of buildings contributes to employment and GDP. Any rise in construction materials will increase the cost of construction and thus prevent many people from being able to put a roof over their head. Maximum effort should be made to listen to the cries of builders who have been asking why the price of cement is suddenly skyrocketing. In Farafenni as well as the Barra endless claims are being made that cement coming from Senegal has been made more expensive through the rise in duty from 30 percent to 80 percent.

Foroyaa will investigate to find out the claims that cement traders in The Gambia have requested for the tariffs on cement to be increased so as to protect their own.