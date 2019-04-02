1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa has reliably learnt that the prices of rice, sugar, onions and oil have risen between 15 and 40 percent in a period of one month. If this trend continues poverty will increase and hardship would increase.

It is time for the government to utilise the ministry of trade to monitor the sources of importation of goods, their buying prices, the costs of shipment and port handling in order to make a fair assessment of whether the prices of goods is increased because of the rise in the cost of importation. It should periodically inform the nation which price increases are normal and which ones are excessive.

A government that cannot protect its citizens from hardship is one that cannot be referred to as a government of the people and for the people.