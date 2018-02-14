0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY:

One would have expected that new parties will be making their existence known by now. The information gathered is that the registration fee of one million dalasis is still left in the statute books and would have to be reduced to its original rate or even lower under the new dispensation.

It is anticipated that electoral law review would be required to ensure compliance with democratic practices that would promote freedom, political assembly and association without any unreasonable and unjustifiable limitations.