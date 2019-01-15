0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Members of the Land Commission were sworn in since 17th September 2018. The members are as follows: Justice Raymond Sock as chairperson, Buba Barry, Nancy Nyang, Momodou S. Jobe, and Kemo Conteh as members.

We are yet to see any invitation for press coverage regarding the inauguration of the Commission. Land is a major source of conflict. The Land Commission is one tool that should enable the country to manage and solve land conflicts. The CRC is up and running. What is holding the Land Commission? Foroyaa will approach the Commission for an answer.